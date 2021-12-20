An upcoming Nokia feature phone with a clamshell form factor has just been leaked through a Tracfone listing. Access to the listing has already been restricted, but you can’t delete anything from the internet. Here are the details of the Nokia 2760 Flip 4G phone.

Nokia 2760 Flip 4G Feature Phone Details Leak

It is a feature phone and comes with a simple LCD screen with 240 x 320px resolution. It will have a 1,450 mAh battery that lasts almost 14 days on standby or up to 6.8 hours of talk time. Since it runs on KaiOS, it supports many of the smartphone-intrinsic features and works over 4G LTE and Wi-Fi. The internal storage is 32GB and can be expanded via a microSD card.

This is all that we know so far about the phone. But we are pretty sure that we will get more information in the coming days. Anyhow, if we talk about its expected price, I must say it will be an affordable phone. As it is a 4G-enabled phone, so it will be available in the regions where 5G has not yet been installed. But it is not sure.

