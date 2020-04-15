Today, Honor has unveiled the 30 series. The series include Honor 30, 30 Pro and Pro+. We have shared the details of the first two phones. Now, we will discuss the specs of the most powerful smartphone of the series, Pro+. Honor 30 Pro+ Lands with 50MP Main and Periscope Telephoto Cameras. LEt’s have a looks the specs of the phone.

First, let’s discuss the camera department of Pro+. The phone has a 50 MP camera, supported by a big 1/1.28” IMX700 sensor by Sony. It has an 8MP periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and up to 50x hybrid zoom. There is also a 16MP ultrawide cam with a 17mm equivalent lens that doubles as a macro camera.

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.57” AMOLED screen. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. You will also see dual cameras on the front including a 32MP main selfie camera and an 8MP ultrawide unit.

Additionally, the phone has come with the Kirin 990 5G SoC. It has 8/12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W wired and 27W wireless charging.

The phone will be available in Black, Green, and Silver colours. The pricing details of the phone are;