Just recently Honor has launched a smartphone as an independent company. Now, the company has announced to bring its Honor 50 series to the market. We have been listening about the upcoming series since April. Now, the lineup is officially coming on June 16 at an event in Shanghai, China.

Honor 50 Series will launch on June 16

The company has posted a video on Weibo teasing the Honor 50 series. The teaser does not reveal any specs of the lineup but gives us a glimpse of the dual-ring camera design. It is worth mentioning here that Huawei is also having an event tomorrow and the P50 series is expected to launch at that event. Huawei has also revealed a teaser of the upcoming device with a dual-ring camera design.

Honor has previously confirmed that the vanilla 50 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Pro model could also be powered by the same chip. According to the Master Lu benchmark, Honor 50 Pro+ will have the Snapdragon 888 chip at the helm. The series has appeared in some listings revealing some key specs.

The Honor 50 Pro+ will have a 6.79″ QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen. It will have 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. We will see a 4,400 mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. Moreover, the phone will come with a dual-camera setup (32MP+8MP) on the front. Whereas, it will have a 50MP primary camera joined by 13MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto, and a 3D ToF unit.

We will surely get more information about other models in the coming days.

