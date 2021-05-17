Just recently, Qualcomm has introduced a new 7-series chipset, the Snapdragon 780G (model number SM7350), which is basically a lite version of the flagship Snapdragon 888. Now, the company is working on a slightly downgraded chipset with model number SM7325 and a rumored name Snapdragon 775G. Moreover, the latest reports also revealed that the first phone with the Snapdragon 775G SoC will be Honor 50.

Honor 50 Will Be the First Phone with Snapdragon 775G

As an independent brand, Honor is working on a series of Honor 50. The lineup will include vanilla along with the Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 Pro+. The rumors claimed that the Pro and Pro+ versions will come with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. Whereas, the vanilla version will be powered by the Snapdragon 775G SoC. Although, both companies have not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we are pretty sure that the Honor 50 lineup will launch in June and will go for sale in July.

One more thing to notice is that when Honor 50 will come with Qualcomm’s chipsets, we can expect the Google Services in the handsets as well. This will likely bring the now-independent company back in the smartphone game. The company’s CEO is quite optimistic to produce high-end devices to compete with its rivals.

