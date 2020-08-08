When the Mobile World Congress earlier this year has been cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19, things are going to be normal somehow. The IFA exhibition in Berlin is scheduled to take place in a new format this year. It will be a three-day-long event starting from September 3 – 5. Several companies are quite hopeful to attend the event to introduce their devices finally in physical events once again. Honor has also announced to attend the IFA event to unveil its devices on September 4.

Honor sets IFA Event for September 4 to unveil a Number of Devices

The company is having a press conference which will be on September 4 under the theme of the presentation “Expand Your Smart Life”. The company will introduce a wide range of products, including smart bands, personal computers, tablets, and of course a smartphone.

There are other companies who are quite optimistic in attending the event. LG, TCL, and Huawei to unveil their products on the first day. Realme is also having a conference on the second day of the event. The opening keynote will be hosted by Qualcomm where the company will unveil the chipset roadmap for Q4.

Although, the COVID-19 outbreak is not fully under control. Keeping in mind the safety and health situation of the people, the event will only be attended by the journalist. It will not be opened for the general public. There will be four main events spread across three days and each event will hold up to 1,000 people. These will be the organizer, journalists and participants only.

The organizers have said that only people with invites can enter. also, all the rules at the event are made with people’s safety in mind. We hope the event goes smooth and nothing bad happens to anyone. So, life could go normal once again.