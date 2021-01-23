Honor V40 5G is official with Dimensity 1000+ SoC The Phone has not Come with Google Services

After a continuous delay, Honor has now launched its first independent phone, Honor V40 5G. Making some of its rumours true, the phone has come with a Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a new 50 MP camera, and speedy charging. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone features a 6.72” OLED with curved sides. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate and a resolution of 2676 x 1236 pixels. It has a pill-shaped punch hole for the dual selfie cameras. IT has a 16MP main camera with a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor.

At the back, we see a triple camera setup. It has a main 50 MP RYYB sensor with an 8MP ultrawide-angle shooter and a 2MP cam for close-up shots. There is also laser autofocus, placed right next to the single LED flash.

The phone has come with a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 66W wired charging. It will only take 35 minutes to charge your phone from flat to 100%. More surprisingly, the phone comes with an impressive wireless charging speeds – up to 50W and a 50% charge in 35 minutes.

On the software side, we see Magic UI 4.0 with Android 10 underneath. Additionally, the phone will be available in three colours – Night Black, Titanium Silver, Rose Gold.

Has Honor V40 5G Come with Google Services?

Unfortunately, it is not clear yet. As the phone has launched in China, where phones ship without those services. But it is difficult to get these services in this handset. As the phone was mostly developed under Huawei’s ownership. Anyways, let’s hope for the best.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor V40 5G is available in two memory configurations – 8/128 GB or 8/256 GB. Price starts from $556 and goes up to $620.

As far as its launch is concerned in Pakistan, we will get the phone here by the end of 1st quarter of 2021.