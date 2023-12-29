On January 4th, Honor is all set to introduce its latest phone, the Honor X50 GT, in China. This phone follows the Honor 90 GT and is expected to be a performance-driven device featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

Honor has already given us a sneak peek into what the X50 GT will offer. The phone is said to boast a 6.78-inch OLED display with a crystal-clear 1.5K resolution, ensuring sharp and vibrant visuals. What’s even more impressive is the fast 120 Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and responsive experience. Unlocking the phone will be a breeze with the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Now, let’s talk about the powerhouse inside: the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The Honor X50 GT is ready to deliver exceptional performance, especially during gaming sessions, thanks to the Honor GPU Turbo. According to Honor, this phone will outshine the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, particularly excelling in gaming scenarios by achieving superior frame rates.

In terms of specifications, the X50 GT is expected to come with features like LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will be launched with a robust 5,800mAh battery supporting 35W charging. For photography enthusiasts, there’s a fantastic 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup on the back and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Running on Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 14, the X50 GT promises a smooth and user-friendly interface. As for colors, you can expect the phone to be available in Magic Night Black and Silver Winged God of War variants.

For those curious about the price, the Honor X50 GT is anticipated to start at 285 USD. It will be offered in different configurations, ranging from 12GB+256GB to a whopping 16GB+1TB. It will provide users with options to suit their needs and preferences.

Honor’s upcoming X50 GT seems like a promising addition to the smartphone market. It offers a blend of powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and a sleek design. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting launch!