There is a trend of buying used phones in Pakistan, but the worst part is that we do not know how old they are. Or sometimes you just want to see out of curiosity that how old your phone is and you wonder whether there is a way to check the manufacturing date of phone. Well, you can easily see when your device was launched but knowing when it was manufactured is a long process.

How to check the Manufacturing Date of Phone?

For those thinking why it is important to check it, your phone might have been manufactured a year before it was released. While every Android phone is different but still there are few ways to check out how old your phone actually is.

Below mentioned are few ways to check the manufacturing year of your phone.

Check the box of your Phone:

Some of the device manufacturers print the manufacturing date on the box of the device. All users need to do is turn over the device and look for the date. Many phones especially from Chinese manufacturers include it on the box. However, if you are not able to find it there, search it through other ways.

Manufacturing date in the Settings of your phone:

Some of the phones have manufacturing dates mentioned in the settings. While many might in interested in knowing exactly where they can find it, it’s not easy to be answered, since each device includes manufacturing date at different tabs in the settings but typically it can be found under About Phone. Other devices will have it under the hardware version and some can find it in the code. This whole process makes it difficult to find out.

Using an App:

For this, you need to go to Google Play Store and search the Phone info app. Since most of the mobile manufacturers hide it in code, these apps can extract the information from the serial numbers, IMEI number, and underthings which a layman can not understand. It is not necessary that it finds out how old your phone is but there is nothing wrong with trying it.

Manufacturing Codes:

So if you are not able to find out the date on the box, in setting, or through the app, one of the last option is to try manufacturing codes. The only problem with these codes is that they are not OEM specific but also can be model specific. So in this case, you are not always guided correctly.

So you need to dial “*#197328640#*” or “*#*#197328640#*#*” into the dialer. Upon tapping the call button, you will get a service menu. In this menu go to Menu Version Information > Hardware Versions > Read Manufacturing Date.

Even if this doesn’t work for your device, you have to look for manufacturer code through Google. Most of the phones showcase their manufacturing date using code “*#0000#” on the dialer.

The bottom line:

If these methods do not work, the only way is to get an idea of your phone’s manufacturing date from its release date. Of course, that is not the best thing to do, but just to satisfy your conscience this is the only way left for you.

While we have solved your issue of finding out how old your device is, you might be looking for prices of new mobile phones to buy. Don’t worry, you are just a click away. You can find the latest and updated prices of mobile phnoes in Pakistan by heading to Phoneworld’s mobile portal by clicking here.

Also Read: Pakistan Smartphones Export Begins- First Consignment Has been Sent to UAE