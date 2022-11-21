Nintendo Switch announced a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet edition last week. It is a brand new generation for the beloved monster-catching series. The games will take players on a journey through a vast, open-world region called Paldea, which is brimming with new characters to meet and a variety of never-before-seen Pokemon to catch. Not only this but there are many hidden abilities that your Pokemon can get in the game. In this article, I will tell you How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring fans all they could want in a Pokémon title, with new features sprinkled on top, making the game all the sweeter for fans of the franchise. One feature, in particular, is an integral part of the game, making your Pokémon as tough and as dangerous as they can be.

How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

First of all, you need to get an “Ability Patch”.

To get an ability patch, you’ll need to get involved in Tera Raid Battles.

If you complete these raid battles, there’s a chance you might be rewarded with one.

Make sure these Tera Raid Battles are at least a 6-star level. Otherwise, you’ll never get an ability patch as a reward.

Once you’ve been rewarded with an ability patch, use it on the Pokémon you want the hidden ability, and you’ll receive your hidden ability. These hidden abilities are not the same for all Pokemons. All Pokemons have different abilities.

