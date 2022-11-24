Nintendo Breaks Sales Record with new Pokemon Games on Switch with 10 million sales globally in its first three days. At the same time, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was also released on Nov 18 and sold over 4 million units at home in Japan setting a new domestic record. The games are identical except for the lineup of characters and collectables in each version. Nintendo had only recently reached its last domestic sales high with the well-received Splatoon 3 in September, auguring a successful holiday season for the games and console maker.

Nintendo shares were up as much as 1.9 per cent in Tokyo on Thursday (Nov 24) morning after the announcement.

Additionally, Nintendo’s Switch console relies on big game launches to maintain momentum for its software and hardware sales. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was its runaway hit during the pandemic when demand for home entertainment and gaming surged. However, the latest Splatoon and Pokémon franchise entries have opened to even bigger sales. Console rival Sony Group, for comparison, recorded its best first-party game launch ever this month with God of War Ragnarök. It sold 5.1 million units over its first week.

According to Bloomberg, both Japanese entertainment giants are trying hard to fulfil the demands of users for the year ahead despite the shortage in chip supply.

