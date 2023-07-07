Discover a New Sleeping Adventure with Pokémon Sleep

After the success of Pokemon Go, the Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Sleep around 4 years ago. However, till today, it has been released and fans were curious about why the company hasn’t released it yet. Well, there is good news for all Pokemon lovers as according to the source Pokemon Sleep will be launched at the end of this month.

To your surprise, it isn’t actually a game but a sleep-tracking app with a Pokémon skin. According to the details, this sleeping app connects you with the snooze-loving Snorlax (a sleep-loving Pokemon with the appearance of a bear).

Gameplay:

Guess what? you are able to grow your bond with the giant Pokemon through sleeping. Your score gets increased when you get a good sleep and enable Snorlax to funnel “drowsy power” and recharge itself.

By letting Snorlax draw energy from your tired body, you can entice more exhausted Pokémon to visit you and gift you with unique sleep styles. Repeat this process until your “Sleep Style Dex” is filled with a variety of sleep styles.

Furthermore, you can also intensify your bond with Snorlax by providing it with berries and specialized drinks. However, feeding Snorlax won’t bring sleepy Pokemons such as Slowpoke and Diglett to your “sleep island.” To entice them, you will have to rest and accurately track your sleep.

The sleep tracking feature of the app is amazing and uses your phone’s microphone and accelerometer sensors to observe your movements and notice if you snore. The sleepy Pokemon that visits you also relies on your personal sleep style.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the app doesn’t integrate with other fitness or sleep-tracking apps. Nevertheless, the app can be connected with the Pokémon Go Plus bracelet, letting users initiate sleep tracking by tapping a button on the device. The use of the bracelet also improves the chances of a special visit from a Pikachu (thunder mouse) wearing a nightcap. The bracelet is priced at around $30, while the Pokémon Sleep app itself is free.

