How to Give Protection Against Spyware on Your Phone

With the recent advancements in the technology, our daily life has been modified and packed into an electronic platform. Most of our dealings are done via the electronic medium. Especially in the prevailing pandemic, the dependency on the electronic medium has increased even more. Everything, our banking details, our contacts and personal information is present on our hand held device. This transition and dependency has created security issues as well. It has become even more important now that we make our devices even more secure and protected against such attacks. Among the many threats to protect our smart devices from; spyware is the concern. A few months back, Google had asked the smart devices user to delete 8 app. Those apps were vulnerable to the hackings and cyber attacks. But the question still stands unanswered, how would one know if someone had been snooping around your phone. Below we will share some tips that will help in the protection against spyware.

First lets understand what spyware is? Spyware is the name for a ‘software with malicious behavior that aims to gather information about a person or organization and send it to another entity in a way that harms the user’.

First thing to acknowledge is the kind of smart device that is in use i.e. iPhone or an android phone?

With an iPhone the spyware is nearly impossible to be installed with the exception of a jailbroken iPhone. The jailbroken iPhone are somewhat vulnerable to spywares according Wired.

With an Android device one can easily tell if spyware has been installed as the it gets hot or the battery drains quickly when its not in use. One also get strange and unexpected notifications. It also takes longer to start up than usual.

Now that we know how to detect if our device has spyware installed in it; now lets learn how to get rid of it.

If you have an iPhone, the “factory Reset” will do the job.

On Android devices, we can get some apps that can detect and whether our device is infected or not. The tracking app might appear hidden in the setting, making it difficult to find and delete.

In recent times one should never take these things light. These are issues and need to be dealt accordingly. A stitch in time save nine.

