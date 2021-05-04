Deleted messages or any kind of deleted content always create curiosity. Same while you browse through Reddit, you must have observed the deleted or removed comments that usually increase your curiosity. Well, do you know one thing very interesting? You can recover most of these deleted comments with the help of third-party tools and read deleted reddit posts and comments.

Being a popular online messaging board, you can find a lot of information on various topics on Reddit from censored to uncensored. it has over a billion page views on monthly basis. The more interesting thing about the Reddit is that anyone can even access it anonymously without revealing their own identity.

How to Read Deleted Reddit Posts and Comments?

If you are one of them who visit Reddit and browse it every day then you must have encountered deleted or removed comments and posts. There is also a possibility that most of the time they don’t bug you but sometimes if there is a conversation thread that is mentioning that comment then you must feel the need to read the comment in order to understand what’s the matter and you start curious about why a comment or post was deleted.

Well, there is no proper method to get those comments back but we can follow some steps that can help to uncover those deleted comments and posts.

What is Reddit?

Reddit claims to be “the front-page of the internet. It is basically a social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website. It is the gateway to know everything interesting that is happening in the world. Checking reedit.com is like reading the daily newspaper except that reddit is timely, interactive and personalized. People around the world share their experiences on reddit. Registered members are also able to submit content to the site that include links, text posts, images, and videos, which are then voted up or down by other members.

Note: The comments on Reddit are deleted for a reason, and usually they contain offensive material.

Well, you can follow the below methods to read the Reddit deleted messages. To read deleted Reddit comments and posts, we are going to discuss various online websites and services in this post that will help you to uncover them. It is also important to mention here that these methods will not work all of the time. But, we ensure you that these methods help you to great extent to recover the deleted messages and posts.

1. Try Ceddit to Read Deleted Comments on Reddit

One of the best methods is to use ceddit to read the deleted comments on Reddit. If a post is still live and you are interested to read the deleted comments on the post then you can use the Ceddit. Ceddit is basically an online Reddit client that is allowing users to browse Reddit in its custom interface. If you are using Reddit then you have observed that whenever you load a post on Ceddit then it automatically identifies all the deleted comments and highlights them in Red. It automatically makes it easy for you to find and read deleted comments.

It is also very easy to use Ceddit. You only need to replace the “r” in “www.reddit.com” with “c” so that it becomes “www.ceddit.com“.

2. Try Removeddit to Read Deleted Posts on Reddit

Removeddit allows you to read deleted posts just like Ceddit helps you read deleted comments on Reddit. In order to read the deleted messages, you use RemoveReddit in multipleways to read deleted posts.

The first one is to just visit RemoveReddit’s webpage and search for the post that you are looking for.

The second method is to just replace “reddit” by “removeddit” in a post’s URL.

In case, you are finding the URL change method hard, you can just install Removeddit’s bookmark tool. You can add it your browser and click on it whenever you open a Reddit post link that has been deleted. It works smoothly.

3. Try WaybackMachine to Find Deleted Posts and Comments

WaybackMachine is an amazing way to find anything which has been deleted. It is an internet archiving service that takes snapshots of internet web pages and caches them so that users can find anything which has been removed. The main purpose of the WaybackMachine is to save the history of the internet so people can go way back in time to check what the internet looked like at specific dates. The more interesting thing that you can use this tool to read deleted posts and comments. As the website is saving a screenshot every day so you can find the post that has been deleted.

It is very simple and easy to use WaybackMachine. You will need to open the website and then copy and paste the link to Reddit post which you want to view. Then you will get to see a calendar interface that you can use to go back in time. So you can easily decide the date you want to check.

You will need to find the “deleted X days ago” tag on the comment or post, then subtract those many days in order to get the past date. You might go one or more days back and forward if you have not calculated the exact date correctly.

One more interesting thing about the the WaybackMachine is that users can use it to not only read the deleted comment but also can edit the comment before it was deleted.

4. Try Resavr to Read Deleted Reddit Comments

In order to find and read deleted Reddit comments, Resavr is a great tool. It is important to note that Resavr only saves those comments that are longer than 650 characters in length. Which is no doubt, a plus point. The website has also confirmed that a comment should satisfy a certain length.

Most services are not supporting the the comments that are longer than 650 characters and do not save them. What make the Resavr different from others, of course its longer characters saving feature.

Using the website is pretty easy and simple. On the homepage, there is a list of most recent deleted comments. You can find a search bar at the top where you are able to search deleted comments by post title. Whenever, you check a deleted comment Resavr shows you the day the comment was posted. Plus, it also show you how long it was up before it was deleted.

Wrapping Up:

We hope, you will enjoy all the above mentioned 4 methods while Read Deleted Reddit Posts and Comments. You can any one of them and can use to read deleted comments and posts on Reddit. Well, it has been observed that most people prefer Ceddit and consider it the best one as it works the best. However, if you are interested to take a deep dive into a comment or post then the third method gonna help you more. Check them and share your experience with us in the comments section below. You can also share your suggestions in the comments section.

