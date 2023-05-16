Google Bard is currently available in three languages and over 180 countries. That’s a good start. However, there are some regions where you can’t get it. Canada and all of the EU’s 27 member states are waiting for Google Bard. But if you are curious and want to know how to unblock Google Bard for free, we come up with a simple and easy solution for you.

The best way to secure access to Google Bard from anywhere in the world is with a VPN. These cybersecurity services hide your real IP address and connect to a secure server in another location.

How to Unblock Google Bard for Free From Anywhere in the World

You can access Google Bard anywhere in the world by following these few steps:

Sign up for a VPN

Download the app to your device of choice

Open up the app and connect to a server in a location where Google Bard is available.

Use Google Bard from anywhere in the world

Most of the best VPNs for this task are not free, but they do tend to offer money-back guarantees. By using these guarantees, you can unblock Google Bard without committing to your cash. This is a sneaky trick, but it will work until Google expands access to more countries and territories.

