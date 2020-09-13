Huawei Introduced FreeBuds Pro Wireless Earbuds Dynamic Noise-Cancellation

Huawei launched the FreeBuds Pro headphones with completely wireless in-ear today. According to the company, these are the first dynamic noise cancellation headphones in their style such that you can listen to music in almost any environment.

Smartly select one of three noise-canceling modes (General, Comfort, and Boost) for a listening environment and offer 40dB distracting noise reduction that is stated by Huawei to be better than current AirPods Pro efficiency. The mode of transparency is often supported, however, the external environment needs to be clearly heard.

Checkout: Samsung & LG Display Refuse to Supply Display Panels to Huawei

Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds boast “dynamic” noise-cancellation

The headphones are made from the proprietary processor HiSilicon Kirin A1.FreeBuds Pro offers clear sound recording and replay due to its unique design, a series of sensors, and intelligent algorithms. Both headphones have a separate antenna, a couple of wind-resistant external microphones, a bone sensor, and a microphone inward-facing and interchangeable earpads.

The Huawei AI Life application will assist you in sizing them up. A large 11 mm speaker with a mechanical sound stabilization system in the form of a dynamic suspension is responsible for sound emission. Using the equalizer you can adjust the sound.

The distinctive square bar on the ear bars has touch controls to handle touches as well as squeeze. A noise cancellation battery life is 4.5 hours, even without it for 7 hours, and the battery life lasts up to 20 to 30 hours with respect to the full battery cover.

At a price of €99 in three colors, silver Frost, carbon black, and ceramic white that is silver, black and white. Huawei FreeBuds Pro will be on sale in October 2020.

No details on the cost of the latest item in our region have yet been received. And yesterday Huawei introduced FreeLace Pro’s wireless headphones in Russia at a simpler and more affordable price.

You may be interested in Huawei Announces New Developer Technologies Capable of Smarter All-Scenario Experiences