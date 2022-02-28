Huawei Mate 50 series looks set to be premium phone range

The Huawei Mate 50 series is now confirmed to be in the company’s launch plans. Official sources are unable to disclose details, but word from the leakers has now revealed the Mate 50 phones’ projected specifications and launch date, with one significant takeaway being a rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor.

The device’s cameras have been upgraded when compared to the P50 series. The software will be based on HarmonyOS 3.0 and is expected to provide a positive user experience. The Huawei Mate 50 series, according to leaker Bald Panda, will be released in the second half of the year. The Mate 50 series is expected to include a camera system that is either identical to or comparable to that of the Honor Magic 3 Pro.

Due to US restrictions, Huawei has been unable to ship phones with 5G features for a long time. The company is also unable to develop fresh Kirin chipsets, despite having a significant stock of them on hand.

The business is not in a position to compete. Huawei executives claim that the company’s only goal is to stay alive in the market. Despite its recent troubles, the firm is still among the top ten smartphone companies in the world. We had a lot of smartphones with different performance levels last year. While we anticipated Huawei to introduce the top Huawei Mate 50 series, for obvious reasons, this did not happen.