Huawei Mate X2 Specs & Design Details Reveal

The Huawei Mate X2 is not being launched quickly due to U.S. restrictions but does not prevent relevant information on a surface foldable. In the second half of this year, Huawei is scheduled to launch its 2020 flagship device Mate series. The newest Mate X2 report comes from a freshly discovered, unofficial article on the foldable phone.

The smartphone design seems to be a more polished version of the previously found leaks. This time around Huawei tends to take an inward folding design this time around, similar to the Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2. For some front cameras, there is a large punching-hole cut-off and the rear camera is often very large. The rectangular sensor on the top is possibly a periscope lens. It has a total of five lenses.

Huawei Mate X2 with in-folding Design, Stylus Pen & more

Rumors from previous reports said the Mate X2 would be fitted with an 8.03-inch main display and a 4.5-inch outside screen. The power button of the fingerprint sensor on the side would double. This will have the upper hand over the Galaxy Z Fold 2, as the photo below, indicates that it closes flat without any gaps.

However, the actual product could also vary, as it’s just a patent. On the side of the screen is the camera module. According to the leak, there is also a style pad. The phone has a stylus pen holding compartment. The phone contains a secondary screen just under the camera modules to display details such as weather and time.

Also, the most interesting thing about the Mate X2 is that the phone can be folded in laptop mode halfway and used. The panel is divided in two in this mode: the show functions, and the input keyboard function features. It’s the Mate X’s same size. As soon as there is a word on the launch date, we will update this space.

