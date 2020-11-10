



Huawei is all ready to launch its another foldable device called Mate X2. The phone is expected to come with a new design and specs. The upcoming Huawei Mate X2 Gets Certified with 66W Charging. The phone has been certified by 3C (CCC or China Compulsory Certification). The charging speed is 20% faster than the previous two Huawei foldable phones.

Unfortunately, the 3C certification has not revealed much about the device. But thanks to Wi-Fi Alliance listing, we know that the phone will be able to connect on Wi-Fi 6 and will ship with EMUI 11. According to the rumours, the phone will not fold outwards instead it will fold inwards like the Galaxy Fold series.

More rumours suggest that the coming foldable phone will come with four cameras on the back and two more facing forward when the device is closed – when it’s open, the selfie shooters won’t be available.

Furthermore, other rumours suggest a new design with a stylus. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But no worries, we will hopefully get more information about the coming device very soon.

