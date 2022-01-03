OpenAtom foundation has released OpenHarmony 3.1 beta for the open-source community. It will make the way for Huawei HarmonyOS operating system developers and industry partners to develop new apps running on the latest changes and performance improvements made by the contributors. The new Huawei OpenHarmony 3.1 Beta update has come with many improved capabilities. Let’s figure out what improvements we will see in the new update.

Huawei OpenHarmony 3.1 Beta Update Comes with improved Capabilities

Enhanced Standard OS basic capabilities:

The kernel improves the CMA utilization characteristics, the graphics newly support RenderService rendering back-end engine, short-distance communication supports STA (Station) and SoftAP basic features. It also supports the algorithm interface of the geomagnetic field, and enhances the capability of sensor drive models.

Support application account information query and subscription, global feature support, compilation, and construction support unified build template, front-end compilation toolchain for Windows / macOS / Linux when compiling and runtime, JS runtime support previewer, new support for JSON processing, 6 JS three-party libraries including Eventbus, Vcard, Protobuf, RxJS, LibphoneNumber, new time and time zone management, and DFX support HiSysEvent components to provide query and subscription interfaces.

Improved Distributed Capabilities:

The update comes with new support for distributed DeviceProfile features, distributed data management support for cross-device synchronization and subscription. It further includes distributed soft bus support for network switching networking, distributed file system support for Statfs API capabilities, etc.

Enhanced Standard System Application Framework Capabilities:

The update includes new ArkUI custom drawing capabilities and Lottie animation capabilities, new package management, hidden query, and multi-hap package installation. It further includes event notification support rights management, notification vibration settings, notification sound settings, and queries. The update also includes Do not disturb notifications and session notifications.

Better Application Capabilities:

The new update comes with improved application capabilities. The input method applications support text input and horizontal screen layout display, SMS application information management. It also includes contact application call records, and dial pad display, setting application, and more setting items.

Lightweight System Capability:

HiStreamer lightweight supports customizable media pipeline framework, Linux version init supports hot-swap, OS light kernel & driver startup optimization, fast startup capability support.

Source: HuaweiCentral