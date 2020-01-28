When all companies are busy in bringing the high-end flagship devices, Huawei is also working on its P40 lineup. The company will bring three models under this series, P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Premium. The P30 series has come with high-end specs and the same we are expecting from its successors. However, the P30 series was quite expensive. But the latest reports are claiming that Huawei P40 Lineup will be Cheaper than P30.

Huawei P40 Lineup will Reportedly be Cheaper than P30

A leakster @RODENT950 has said that the P40 will be cheaper than Huawei P30. The Huawei P30 Pro cost €1,000 last year, the P30 cost €800. According to him, Huawei P40 will cost around €600 and P40 Pro will cost €800. As mentioned earlier, there will be a third model this year, Huawei P40 Pro Premium edition which will cost €1,000.

One of the main reasons for this discounted price is the lack of Google Mobile Services. There are some reports that the phones with GMS license will cost $40 per device.

As far as the other specs are concerned, the Premium variant will come with 10x optical zoom. The Huawei Pro P40 will come with 5x zoom and the vanilla variant with 3x zoom.

The P40 Series will launch in March. We will get more authentic information about the devices then.

