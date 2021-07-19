Earlier, it was expected that Huawei will launch its P50 series on June 2 event. But unfortunately, the company only released HarmanyOS in that event. Now, Huawei has confirmed that it will launch its P50 series on July 29. According to Richard Yu, CEO at Huawei, an event will take place on July 29, where a new era of mobile photography will start.

Huawei P50 Series to be Launched on July 29

We currently do not know about the number of phones in the series. But it is hoping that there will be three phones, vanilla, Pro and Pro+. Reports are claiming that the Huawei P50 will arrive with an LTE-only version of the Snapdragon 888 chipset, but we’ve heard nothing on the Pro or the eventual Pro+.

According to the leaks, the Pro and Pro+ models will launch with Kirin 9000 and eventually switch to SD888 once the bottleneck in chip production is dealt with.

Anyhow, the series could also come with huge ultrawide sensors. The series will have a new 1/1.18-inch sensor for the ultrawide angle camera. If it is true then it could be the largest sensor in a phone and certainly the largest sensor in an ultrawide camera among any phone. The main sensor on at least the P50 Pro and Pro+ is heavily rumoured to be a 1-inch Sony IMX800, the largest phone sensor to date.

Moreover, the P50 would have a slight curve on its OLED display. Whereas, the P50 Pro and Pro+ would have waterfall curved sides. The launch is happening this month. Till then we will get more information about it. So stay tuned for more updates.

