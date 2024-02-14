Huawei has been a trailblazer in the foldable smartphone market, leading the way with its innovative Huawei Mate X. However, as more brands enter the foldable segment, Huawei is keen to maintain its strong presence. In response to this growing competition, the Chinese brand introduced two horizontal foldables last year, the Huawei Mate X3 and Huawei Mate X5. While it has been some time since Huawei launched a vertical foldable, the Huawei Pocket S in 2022, the company is now soon going to launch the Huawei Pocket 2.

Huawei Pocket 2: A New Foldable Phone to Launch Soon

Recently, the design of the Huawei Pocket 2 was leaked, revealing a sleek and stylish device that comes in three colour options: Plain Black, Dark Purple with a Leather Texture, and Rococo White with a marble look. The Pocket 2 resembles its predecessors, featuring two circles on the back. The first circle houses the camera island, while the second is the cover display. Previous models like the Huawei P50 Pocket and Pocket S sported a 1.04-inch circular OLED screen with 340 x 340 pixels of resolution.

Regarding the camera setup, the exact configuration of the Pocket 2 remains unclear. However, the phone will feature three lenses. The Huawei P50 Pocket and Pocket S included a 40 MP main camera and 13 MP ultra-wide lenses. Additionally, the P50 boasted a third 32 MP module used for the Sunscreen Test feature, working in the ultraviolet spectrum. Huawei will most likely upgrade the camera setup of the Pocket 2.

The Huawei Pocket 2 will launch alongside the upcoming Huawei P70 series. Huawei released the P60 series in March last year, we can expect the launch of the P70 series in March too. Like the P70 series, the Pocket 2 will also come with the latest Kirin 9000 series chip and run HarmonyOS NEXT out of the box.

As the launch date approaches, we anticipate Huawei to release more teasers and confirm additional details about the Pocket 2, building anticipation among consumers.