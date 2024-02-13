Last year, Huawei took a leap into the world of foldable smartphones with the release of two horizontal foldable models, namely the Mate X3 and Mate X5. However, fans were left waiting for a vertical foldable device, especially after the launch of the Huawei Pocket S in late 2022. Now, the leaked renders of the upcoming Huawei Pocket 2 have surfaced, courtesy of leakster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo. The renders reveal the three colours of the Huawei Pocket 2 flip phone.

Huawei Pocket 2 flip foldable to Come in These Colours

The Huawei Pocket 2 showcases its sleek design in three enticing colour options: classic black, Dark Purple with a distinct leather-like texture, and Rococo White featuring a stylish marble finish. Continuing the trend from its predecessors, the phone sports two circular elements on its back – the camera island and the cover display.

The cover display, a signature feature of the Pocket series, provides quick access to notifications and essential information without the need to unfold the device. On previous models like the P50 Pocket and Pocket S, this display boasted a 1.04-inch circular OLED panel with a resolution of 340 x 340 pixels, offering users a convenient way to stay updated on the go.

Turning our attention to the camera setup, the Huawei Pocket 2 will come with a camera island housing three lenses. While specific details about these modules remain scarce, previous iterations like the P50 Pocket and Pocket S boasted impressive setups, including a 40MP main shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Notably, the P50 also featured a unique 32MP camera capable of capturing images in the ultraviolet spectrum, serving a specialized purpose in features like the Sunscreen Test.

As speculation mounts about the Pocket 2’s release, some suggest it may debut alongside the highly anticipated Huawei P70 series. While the P60 series made its debut in March last year, the Pocket series typically arrives later in the year, hinting at a potential launch timeline. As excitement builds for Huawei’s latest innovation, fans eagerly await further updates and official announcements from the tech giant.

