Huawei unveiled the Pocket 2, its latest clamshell foldable, boasting significant improvements. This device marks Huawei’s debut of a waterdrop hinge for a seamless fold and is the world’s first flip foldable featuring four cameras on its cover.

The Pocket 2 sports a large 6.94-inch foldable LPTO OLED display on the inside, complemented by a 1.15-inch circular screen on the cover, adjacent to the camera island, designed in a dual-circle symmetric layout. The primary display offers Full HD+ resolution, while the circular screen features 340 x 340 pixels.

Huawei Pocket 2 is Now Official with Four External Cameras

While Huawei has not officially disclosed its chipset, speculations suggest that the Pocket 2 is powered by the Kirin 9000S. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and offers three storage options – 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB. Additionally, there is a Pocket 2 Art variant with a more premium appearance, offering 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The main camera on the Pocket 2 is a 50 MP shooter with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture. The device also features an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 12 MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture, along with a 3x telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture in front of an 8 MP imager, which also offers OIS. The fourth unit is a 2 MP UV sensor, capable of detecting UV intensity to suggest sunscreen protection and detect deep sunspots.

The Pocket 2 supports two-way satellite messaging through Beidou, the Chinese satellite navigation system

It packs a 4,520 mAh battery, the largest in Huawei’s flip foldable lineup, with 40W wireless charging and 66W wired charging.

To manage heat dissipation, Huawei has integrated a VC into the top half of the relatively compact device, along with multiple graphite layers to enhance thermal conductivity.

Running on HarmonyOS 4, the Pocket 2 offers an intuitive UI for easy customization of the cover screen, allowing users to set it as a clock, mood wallpaper, animated GIF with a pet, or even an avatar. The cover screen also serves for notifications and as a second screen for taking selfies with the main camera. Additionally, for the Chinese market, the display can visualize a QR code for smart payments.

The Pocket 2 is on sale now, exclusively on Huawei’s online store Vmall.com. It will be available in four colors – Tahitian Gray, Rococo White, Purple, and Black. The Art version, called Dream Blue, is priced at CNY 10,999 (over $1,500), while the standard versions start at CNY 7,499 ($1,040) for 256 GB storage, CNY 7,999 ($1,110) for 512 GB, and CNY 8,499 ($1,180) for 1 TB.