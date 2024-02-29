Huawei Wins GSMA Foundry Excellence Award

At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei was given the GSMA Foundry Excellence Awards 2024 – Industry Collaborator Award by Richard Cockle, the Head of GSMA Foundry, for the company’s contributions to innovation in multiple areas last year, including green telecom networks and 5G New Calling, as well as its support for industry partnerships, collaboration, and synergies. Huawei’s Carrier Business CMO, Dr. Philip Song, and President of Cloud Core Network Marketing, Leo Ma, received the award on Huawei’s behalf.

In 2023, Huawei contributed to a number of GSMA Foundry innovation projects together with a dozen industry partners, including the “Towards Green: Doing More with Less” and “5G New Calling” projects. These projects brought together leaders across the industry to jointly develop new case studies and white papers. GSMA Foundry also hosted a series of online summits to address shared challenges the industry is facing.

One of Huawei’s most recent innovations achieved through GSMA Foundry projects is their 1-2-3 green development solution for green communication networks, which gives customers one index for two energy-saving scenarios (running state and dormant state) and three architectural solutions (green operation, green network, and green site). This solution is helping operators go green while simultaneously expanding their networks and service offerings. Such solutions will be valuable tools the telecom industry can use to achieve net zero emissions.

Huawei’s 1+3+N solution for voice services is another direct result of this kind of collaboration. The solution provides new capabilities for IMS networks, including a New Calling Platform (NCP), Unified Media Function (UMF), and Multimodal Communications Function (MCF). These capabilities are then used to support multiple New Calling services by enabling high-definition audio-video, interactive experiences, and intelligent operations. This service enablement platform exposes network capabilities, supports multiple communications scenarios, and drives vertical industries to develop new services, including real-time translation, fun calling, visualized voice calling, and auto transcription.

On these networks, individual users will be able to enjoy richer audio and video calling experiences, and enterprise users will be able to communicate more efficiently and create greater business and social value.

The GSMA Foundry is a platform for cross-industry collaboration and business development aimed at unlocking the value of connectivity. It is where GSMA members and other industry players can come together to rapidly develop real-world solutions to industry challenges, nurture new ideas through initial commercial trials, and scale proven solutions at a regional and global level to forge our digital future.

Huawei has long been a supporter of this platform as it promotes green development within the telecom industry and commercial 5G success. Huawei has publicly committed to continue innovating based on user and operator network needs, promoting ICT applications in a wider range of scenarios and industries, and creating more economic and social value.

With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovation in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation.

