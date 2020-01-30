Huawei Y6s Full Review: A stylish budget smartphone

The Chinese telco giant is back with another elegant smartphone. That is the Huawe Y6s. The smartphone is an upgraded version of its predecessor Y6. It is a budget friendly smartphone with some good features. Y6s is a charming smartphone with a good design. The back of the black Huawei Y6 wants to remind you of the night sky. The price tag on the smartphone is also very reasonable. Due to which, there are predictions that this smartphone will astonish the market. .The over all performance of the phone is also fine regarding its price tag. However, in order to know that what actually this smartphone is made of and what are its detailed features and specifications, you have to read full review of Y6s given below.

Huawei Y6s Full Review

So, i will start with the design.

Design:

Huawei Y6s has a simple yet graceful look. It gives a joyful feeling when you hold it. The outlook of the smartphone is sleek and stylish. Curves of the smartphone are smooth and provides a firm grip in the hand. On the fornt side of the smartphone, there is a front camera along with along with call sensors and a mic. There is a power button and volume keys at the right edge of the smartphone. A couple of speakers and a charging port is located at the downside corner of Y6s. There is an audio jack on the upper side while a dedicated sim and SD card slot is present at the left edge of the smartphone. On the back side, there is a rear camera along with a LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. So overall i will give full marks to its design.

Price:

Huawei Y6s is available in a very reasonable price at PKR 20,899/-.

Display:

The display of Huawei Y6s is ordinary as expected from a low range smartphone. It has a Dew Drop display. There is an IPS LCD Capacitive multi touchscreen size of the screen is 6.09 inches. There is 79.2% screen to body ratio. The resolution which Huawei Y6s provides is 720 x 1560 pixels.

Memory:

Huawei Y6s has a normal memory space. The smartphone comes in 2 different variants with respect to the memory space. First variant has a storage space of 32 GB while 3 GB of RAM. The other variant has 64 GB internal memory accompanied by same 3 GB of RAM. Along with it, for users with large memory requirement, there is an option for micro SD card as well.

Camera:

Rear camera:

Huawei Y6s comes with a single 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF camera. There is a LED flash beneath the camera. In addition to that there are some other features like HDR and Pamorama. The resolution which the camera provides for the video is [email protected] Though, the photo quality of the camera is not an outstanding one.

Front Camera:

The selfie camera of the Huawei Y6s is 8 MP, f/2.0. The pixels of the front camera should have been raised. The resolution which this front camera provides is [email protected]

Operating System and Performance:

Huawei Y6s is equipped with the operating system, Android 9.0 (Pie) EMUI 9.1. The chipset installed in the smartphone is Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35. There is an Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) processor. So, the overall performance of the smartphone is satisfactory if we compare it with the price in which its available.

Battery:

The Huawei Y6s has a non-removable Li-Po 3020 mAh battery.

Connectivity:

Huawei Y6s has all the connectivity options. All WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot) options are available. Along with this, the other options available are Bluetooth, NFC, Radio and GPS.

Sensors:

Huawei Y6s has a Fingerprint (rear-mounted) sensor. In addition to that, there is an accelerometer and proximity.

Colors:

Huawei Y6s is available in Orchid Blue and Starry Black colors.

Some cons of the Huawei Y6s:

There are some drawbacks in the Huawei Y6s apart from its design.

Starting with a display which is not up to the mark. The colors are a bit fade and the overall display is not very vibrant.

There is a only a single rear camera which is surprising. Because, these days even low range smartphones have dual or triple rear camera.

The smartphone also doesn’t offer a powerful battery if we compare it with the other smartphones of this range.

Final Verdict:

After scrutinizing all the details of Huawei Y6s, its difficult to made any opinion. I will give a rating of 7/10 to this smartphone. As it has a blend of good and some bad specifications. I am considering it as an average smartphone with an exquisite and graceful design. Conclusively, its not a bad choice at all. Therefore, I’m leaving it up to you guys whether you want to purchase it or not.