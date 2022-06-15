Instagram App Bug Suggests User the same Stories Again and Again

Instagram users are facing some issues. It has been reported that a weird bug is affecting the Instagram app specifically. It is suggesting the user the same Stories that have been opened and watched by them before.

The Instagram app normally suggests a new list of Stories that the users like to watch; once seen or watched they go to the last of the list and are not suggested as new Stories. This bug is constantly making user re-watch the videos that are viewed by them. It is very frustrating that the user has to watch the same video again and again and no new video even from the same account is not suggested.

The bug has affected the app such that the Instagram app does not retain the memory of the viewer’s watched history. The app does not remember the viewer recent viewing activities, hence they are bombarded with the same content again and again.

Instagram has not yet acknowledged this issue as the work of a bug.

According to a report some users started facing this issue from Monday and for some users it started on Tuesday. Till now the exact number of affected viewers is not known.

The Instagram users have taken to Twitter. A great number of users are complaining about the Instagram Stories bug.

Instagram needs to fix this issues as soon as possible.

