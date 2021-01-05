The best thing about Facebook community is that they keep updating different features on their platforms. Lately, they have been testing a new design for Instagram stories on desktop. Therefore, browsing Instagram stories from your PC may soon become a bit easier. Instagram is experimenting with an all-new design for Stories on its website that gives the feature a much-needed facelift.

Instagram Experiments New Design For Stories on PC

With the new catchy design, Instagram Stories will now appear in a carousel rather than a single tile that takes up the entire page as shown in the below-mentioned image. On the other hand, navigation remains the same as before and allow you to manually click the Stories or let them play automatically. Though, the new design will certainly make it easier to keep track of where you are in your queue.

Till now, it’s not clear exactly how many users are able to see this new look, or if the new design will become permanent. A spokesperson from Instagram confirmed about the new design for desktop users, which began appearing to a “small group” of users last month, but he didn’t reveal the date when the new feature will be out for general use.