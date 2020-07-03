One of Facebook’s best products-Instagram Stories has 500 million users who are making Stories on a daily basis. The number of users of Instagram is almost double than the entire daily active user base of all of Snapchat, which initially introduced the Stories format. Now, Instagram is testing a way to make the Stories experience more pleasant. It seems the company is making the feature more interesting. Get ready to enjoy Full-Screen Stories.

Instagram users will get to see more stories at once, both on the home screen and in a new Stories-only experience. (Instagram stories are posts which self disappear in 24 hours when any user upload it). The company launched it in 2016.

Instagram is Testing Full-Screen Stories

The photo-sharing app is going to replace the previous single row Instagram stories with double rows. Users will be able to expand to fill the entire screen by clicking on the “See all Stories” option.

You’ve heard of two rows of Instagram Stories… Now prepare for “SEE ALL STORIES” pic.twitter.com/vs42wwHuh0 — Julian Gamboa (@JulianGumbo) June 26, 2020

According to TechCrunch, Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch this is a test with a small number of users for the time being. The company declined to provide further details but said the test has been live for over a month.

