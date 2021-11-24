Instagram to Add Music to Feed Posts Soon

In the recent times, expressing and sharing one’s feelings and daily happenings on the social platforms has become the new trend. The more features the social platforms offers the merrier the users are. In the same race Instagram, is also catching up. After introducing, the option of adding song to your Stories, it is testing a new feature of adding music to feed posts. Soon Instagram will start “Add Music” to Instagram Feed Posts.

Instagram is trying its best to bring a more interactive platform for the users. In the last couple of weeks, it was checking a new feature of “take a break” for those users whose feelings or boundaries were stepped on or crossed.

The “Add Music” option will be under the “Add Location” once launched. The trending songs will show-up in the suggestion lists and other than that one can also search for their favorite songs and add them to their posts.

This new upgrade is soon coming to Asia, starting from India and few other countries, since they have go the permit to use music for Stories and Reels. It’s said that it is currently being tested among a small percentage of users across India and a few other countries. Therefore, it might have a wide release in the upcoming weeks.

