iOS 14 Set to Release Next Month With Amazing Updates

We’ll have our first clear look at this June’s iOS 14, as Apple is showing off the latest capabilities that are coming to iPhones worldwide this year like the new iPhone 12. So what do you anticipate from the latest software for Apple’s iPhone?

Even we’re a couple of weeks away from Apple unveiling what’s new for its smartphone operating system, more information about iOS 14 have started to trickle out, including enhanced multitasking and the option to set up your own default settings. There might also be a new Fitness app that delivers educational exercise videos coming to your iPhone or iPad, and your iPhone could turn to AR to do something with QR codes.

Although the final news on iOS 14 is arriving by the end of June potentially followed by an iOS 14 preview. We should look to Apple’s track record with iOS upgrades and do some intelligent speculation on release times, availability and other problems.

So far, here’s what we know about iOS 14, and what the revamped OS is going to add to the existing iPhone as well as the new Apple iPhones preparing to introduce this fall.

Release Date

In fact, we should expect Apple to preview new iOS at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) for the first time. Apple is hosting WWDC online this year, since the coronavirus pandemic stopped significant numbers of people from meeting at one specific area. According to Apple’s developer page, the event is set to launch on June 22 and we can expect a major iOS 14 preview online.

Apple does not pre-announce product release plans in detail, and iOS updates are no exception.