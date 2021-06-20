YouTube users on Android have enjoyed Picture-in-Picture (PiP) since Android Oreo. However, not all iOS users were able to use this feature. Now iOS finally gets official Picture-in-Picture support for YouTube. In a statement to MacRumors, YouTube confirms that PiP is now rolling out to the YouTube app on iPhone and iPad.

iOS Finally Gets Picture-in-Picture Support for YouTube

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well.” YouTube said

The point to notice is that Youtube mentions that the PiP feature will first available for Youtube Premium. Later it will be available to all iOS users on YouTube eventually. On the other hand, on Android, Youtube Premium does not require PiP.

Anyhow, to activate PiP on YouTube, open and play a video on the app and swipe to go home. The video should continue playing in a mini player. You can move around it by dragging or resize by pinching with two fingers.

But if you only want to listen to the audio of a video in the background, YouTube premium is still required on both Android and iOS.

Check Also: WhatsApp for iOS to Get Search for Stickers Shortcut



