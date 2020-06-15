iPad Pro 2021 might come with a mini-display

Apple may have just launched an iPad Pro version in 2020, but rumors have already begun to circulate about the next model, and what that might bring. Since the new update was very small, it’s entirely plausible (including likely) that the next one would be much more drastic.

The iPad’s current style is still very advanced, and considering how long Apple has been stuck with the previous design, it may take some time before we see major changes.

In contrast, the display could see an impressive 2021 update. Notably the 2021 iPad would deliver a mini-LED monitor, according to recent reports. We havent seen major changes or upgrades in the previous model of ipad pro.

A small-LED display uses a range of LEDs in a grid equipped behind the screen, rather than lighting elements towards the display sides. This allows for deeper black levels and greater efficiency in power.

The 2021 iPad Pro may be giving a spec boost under the hood. The 2020 iPad introduced a new Apple A12Z processor, however in the previous generation iPad Pro it was just a small improvement to the A12X, concentrating more on graphics output. There may not be much of a spec bump beside the new chip. Apple may include a little more RAM, but its mobile devices do not advertise RAM,

The addition of 5G support in the cellular model might be one of the major upgrades in the iPad Pro. To those who rely on internet connectivity for their work, this could unlock a whole new world of productivity.

Apple has just launched a revised iPad Pro, so it may be a while before we see another. Apple is expected to launch the new device at this point in 2021, possibly a year after the latest refresh in March.