Realme Pad: Company’s first tablet ideal for online classes

The new Realme Pad is currently being compared to the most advanced Apple iPad versions on the market. According to some experts, this new Chinese device could be a less priced alternative to Apple’s pricey tablet.

Realme is currently concentrating on the development of smartphones, as this is its primary specialty. According to recent sources, the large gadget maker is working on new smartphone flagships, which are likely to come in the first quarter of 2022.

However, it appears that the company intends to spread its gadget as well.

Realme Tab a cheaper iPad Alternative?

Design

The Realme Pad’s design is clearly inspired by the iPad, despite the fact that none of Apple’s slates have a 10.4-inch display. With a resolution of 1200×2000, this LCD panel features an uncommon 5:3 aspect ratio. The screen-to-body ratio is 80.02 percent thanks to the tiny bezels, yet there’s still room for an 8MP selfie camera with a wide 105° field of view. Although there is no ultrawide or telephoto lens on the back sensor, it is a more normal 8Mp lens.

Battery and weight

A large 7100mAh battery is included, which Realme claims would last for 12 hours of media playback. The USB-C connector supports 18W fast charging, although due to the size of the battery, a complete charge will take some time. On the other hand, it is convenient to carry because it only weighs 440 grams, which is lighter than the 458-gram iPad Air.

Ideal for Students taking online classes

The Realme Pad appears to be targeted at students taking online lessons or individuals who love watching movies and shows on a screen larger than that of a smartphone.

Price

This new tablet device costs roughly $250 right now, which is less than half the price of Apple’s iPad, which costs around $600.