How to Edit a Video on an iPad While Using an External SSD

Storage of the device has always been the limiting factor for the Mobile Video Content Creators. But with the recent updates between iPad, iPadOS, and some popular apps, video creation and its production workflow on external storage is now possible. It is now possible to import, edit and export a 4K HDR project/ video on a SSD without the need of storage on your iPad Air or iPad Pro. All these enhancements are a game-changer for mobile creation or iPad-centric workflows. Here is how one can edit a video on an iPad while using an External SSD.

What is Needed for Video Editing on an iPad While Using an External SSD

As the editing will be done on 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the Thunderbolt 3 port for connecting blazing-fast external media. The use of a USB-C hub allows us to connect the camera and SSD simultaneously. With both connected, the transferring of footage direct from the camera to SSD is possible. Without the hub, the footage is to be transferred to the Files or Photos app and then to the SSD in two steps, requiring free storage on the iPad.

Finally, a source of footage is needed which can be taken from the iPad (already in the Photos app). If you’re using a camera photos can be transferred wirelessly or via USB-C.

How to Create the External Workflow

Here is how the mobile workflow plays out.

If the camera support wireless transferring the hub is not needed, instead SSD can be directly connected to the iPad. The Files that needs to be worked on, are to be copied from the camera and pasted on the destined folder on the SSD. Once the video clips and photos are moved to the drive, editing can start.

A blank project in LumaFusion is to be created by tapping the “new project” button in the lower-left corner of the screen. In the settings it is to be made sure that editing on the external drive is enabled. These files will not be stored on the iPad and will stay from where they are copied.

When the video is edited and all completed and produced, it needs to be exported. LumaFusion has a myriad of output settings for configuration, which depends upon personal preference and choice. The important part is where to save them; the destination. If SSD is the destination, the load the iPad’s storage is reduced and directly saved to the external drive.