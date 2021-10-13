iPhone 13 chip shortage reportedly hits manufacturing goals

According to sources, with the iphone 13 chip shortage, the Apple allegedly unable to obtain enough components to meet its projected manufacturing objectives. Apple had intended to build 90 million iPhones in the last months of 2021, but it’s allegedly cutting that figure by 10 million (or around 11 percent) owing to supply difficulties with Broadcom and Texas Instruments processors.

While the continuing chip scarcity caused by the Covid epidemic has impacted PS5 restocks, automobiles, and other phones, we haven’t heard whether it will effect the iPhone 13. The global chip shortage has focused mostly on supply problems for Nvidia GPU stock, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X stock. However, this new research reveals how far the problem extends.

RELATED: Punjab to launch chip designing tools for universities

Apple shares fell 1.2 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday, mirroring larger declines in the US stock market and in Asia, particularly due to concerns that the lingering effects of Covid and supply chain issues could fuel runaway inflation and impede development.

Apple’s capacity to supply new models to consumers has already been hampered by the shortages. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max went on sale in September, however purchases placed through Apple’s website will not be delivered for nearly a month. The new gadgets are also labelled as “currently unavailable” for pickup at a number of the company’s retail locations. Similar supply delays are being experienced by Apple’s carrier partners.

In recent weeks, energy shortages and increasing power prices have caused factory shutdowns in Asia’s major industrial centres such as China and South Korea, aggravating already significant delays throughout the global logistics system.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had previously cautioned on the company’s Q3 earnings report that iphone 13 chip shortage may arise, adding that “we’ll do all we can to offset whatever set of circumstances we’re given.” But, despite Apple’s best efforts and excellent supplier ties, it appears that the physical components required to manufacture enough iPhones.