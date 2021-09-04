As per reports, Apple iPhone 13 is coming soon, satellite functions were reported in the phone that will allow users to communicate when their network get failed. This report revealed by Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst, stated that the future iPhones will be accessible by Low Earth satellite for calls and texts in an emergency.

However, it has been stated that this capability will only be available on network outage places such as mountains and forests in emergencies. The ‘Satellite Emergency Message,’ feature with iMessage and SMS, will be introduced to the iPhone Message app as a third-party protocol. This will allow users to text even if no signal exists.

Apple Claimed to Introduce Satellite Support for iPhone in Emergency

The message will be reduced to a lesser length, however even if your phone is in “Do Not Disturb” mode, the recipient will receive a message notice. In addition, satellite communications show as grey bubbles, so that they may be detected as well, rather than blue or green.

In addition, Apple also has a second satellite function that allows customers to report crises such as crashes and fires. This system will also question users about the event and inquire whether any search and rescue services are required or not.

Although both functions may appear extremely helpful, due to the satellite situation and its reach, they are still some restricted areas and will work for some locations, not on all other areas.

