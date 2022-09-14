iPhone 14 Pro benchmark score is higher than iPhone 13 Pro

The newest AnTuTu benchmarks may help you determine if it’s worthwhile to upgrade from an iPhone 13 Pro to an iPhone 14 Pro. According to sources, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 pro benchmark score is greater than its 2021 counterparts.

The iPhone 14 series was introduced last week, and the four new variants are now available for pre-order. Following the gadgets’ introduction last week, we are gradually learning more about them. The RAM specs of the iPhone 14 were disclosed first, followed by the battery capacity of all four smartphones. Apple has disclosed the cost of replacing the battery in the iPhone 14.

AnTuTu has now disclosed the AnTuTu scores for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max on the Weibo social media site. As expected, the current iPhone 14 Pro scored higher than the previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro in CPU, GPU, Memory, and UX. Let’s go over the specifics.

Geekbench scores are meant to assess raw power, and the findings of Geekbench 5 indicate that the gain over last year’s models was quite minor.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 1,879 Single-Core Score and a 4,664 Multi-Core Score according to Geekbench 5 results. In comparison to the iPhone 13 Pro benchmark test, the iPhone 14 Pro predecessor has a 1,797 Single-Core Score and a 4,659 Multi-Core Score.

With this test, we can see that the A16 Bionic processor is 10% quicker in a single core than its predecessor, but the multi-core component shows no change.

According to AnTuTu, this is one of the best gains in GPU performance for any phone in many years.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro both have 6GB RAM, and AnTuTu used the 1TB devices for the test. A new A16 Bionic chip powers both gadgets. The iPhone 14 Pro had an overall score of 9,78,147, while the 14 Pro Max received a score of 9,72,936. The 14 Pro scored 2,46,572 on the CPU, while the 14 Pro Max scored 2,41,999.

According to AnTuTu, the iPhone 14 Pro’s scores have increased by 18.8% when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. CPU performance has improved by 17%, while GPU performance has improved by 28%.