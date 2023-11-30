PTA Taxes on All Samsung Phones in Pakistan – (Latest Phones)

The PTA taxes on Samsung smartphones vary with respect to the price range. The smartphones coming in the budget segment have lower taxes, and vice versa. Like the iPhones, majority of the Samsung users don’t prefer to shift to any other brand and remain loyal to the South Korean brand.

To provide you with a better idea, we have gathered the taxes on different series of smartphones including the A series, S series, etc. You will find the taxes on all hot-selling smartphones in the market below.

We find that FBR has made makes in the taxes on these smartphones, and we update them right away. Therefore, you will find the most authentic taxes on Samsung phones down here.

PTA Taxes on All Samsung Phones in Pakistan

Samsung Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Learn More Galaxy S23 Ultra PKR 137,650 PKR 164,065 Galaxy S23+ PKR 129,580 PKR 155,188 Galaxy S23 PKR 107,388 PKR 130,777 Galaxy A54 PKR 30,980 PKR 35,145 Galaxy A34 PKR 9780 PKR 11,781 Galaxy A24 PKR 9780 PKR 11,781 Galaxy A14 PKR 9780 PKR 11,781 Galaxy S22 Ultra PKR 106,580 PKR 129,888 Galaxy S22+ PKR 92,980 PKR 114,928 Galaxy S22 PKR 91,280 PKR 113,058 Galaxy A73 PKR 52,700 PKR 63,470 Galaxy A53 PKR 38,420 PKR 43,329 Galaxy A33 PKR 37,204 PKR 41,991 Galaxy A23 5G PKR 9780 PKR 11,781 Galaxy A23 PKR 9780 PKR 11,781 Galaxy A13 PKR 9780 PKR 11,781

Samsung is one of the first mobile phone brands in Pakistan. The company launches phones in all segments (budget, Midrange, flagship). Therefore, Samsung smartphones have managed to amass a tremendous user base in Pakistan.

The reason why no one is willing to pay these high taxes is that they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.