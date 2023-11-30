PTA Taxes on All Samsung Phones in Pakistan – (Latest Phones)
The PTA taxes on Samsung smartphones vary with respect to the price range. The smartphones coming in the budget segment have lower taxes, and vice versa. Like the iPhones, majority of the Samsung users don’t prefer to shift to any other brand and remain loyal to the South Korean brand.
To provide you with a better idea, we have gathered the taxes on different series of smartphones including the A series, S series, etc. You will find the taxes on all hot-selling smartphones in the market below.
We find that FBR has made makes in the taxes on these smartphones, and we update them right away. Therefore, you will find the most authentic taxes on Samsung phones down here.
PTA Taxes on All Samsung Phones in Pakistan
|Samsung Model
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Learn More
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|PKR 137,650
|PKR 164,065
|Galaxy S23+
|PKR 129,580
|PKR 155,188
|Galaxy S23
|PKR 107,388
|PKR 130,777
|Galaxy A54
|PKR 30,980
|PKR 35,145
|Galaxy A34
|PKR 9780
|PKR 11,781
|Galaxy A24
|PKR 9780
|PKR 11,781
|Galaxy A14
|PKR 9780
|PKR 11,781
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|PKR 106,580
|PKR 129,888
|Galaxy S22+
|PKR 92,980
|PKR 114,928
|Galaxy S22
|PKR 91,280
|PKR 113,058
|Galaxy A73
|PKR 52,700
|PKR 63,470
|Galaxy A53
|PKR 38,420
|PKR 43,329
|Galaxy A33
|PKR 37,204
|PKR 41,991
|Galaxy A23 5G
|PKR 9780
|PKR 11,781
|Galaxy A23
|PKR 9780
|PKR 11,781
|Galaxy A13
|PKR 9780
|PKR 11,781
Samsung is one of the first mobile phone brands in Pakistan. The company launches phones in all segments (budget, Midrange, flagship). Therefore, Samsung smartphones have managed to amass a tremendous user base in Pakistan.
The reason why no one is willing to pay these high taxes is that they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.