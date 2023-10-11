Apple iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Plus: PTA Tax Revealed!

On September 22, 2023, Apple stores around the world began selling the brand-new iPhone 15 Series variants. Some early purchasers of all the iPhone 15 Series models in Pakistan have already applied for registration and paid the PTA Tax.

And as always, PhoneWorld is the first to reveal the actual taxes on these newer models. Here are the PTA Taxes on the iPhone 15 & 15 Plus Models (Base Variants)

iPhone 15 PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 PKR 111,000 PKR 134,750

iPhone 15 Plus PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 Plus PKR 118,500 PKR 143,000

PTA Taxes on Apple iPhones and all other imported smartphones are decided by the FBR, and we think that they are ridiculously high. In comparison to the iPhone 14 Series, taxes have increased! but only for the Pro Models. We would greatly appreciate it if the FBR reconsidered the tax rates on all smartphones. They should target those who import mobile devices for commercial purposes and exempt those who import mobile devices for personal use.

No one is willing to pay these huge amounts of taxes and there are lots who found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with PTA. Use Our PTA Mobile Taxes Calculator to know the taxes on all the latest smartphones.

We really think and suggest the FBR reduce the taxes to a maximum of PKR 50,000 on CNIC on the most expensive smartphones available. IMPORTED AND USED FOR PERSONAL USE ONLY!

