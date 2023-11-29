PTA Taxes on All Redmi Phones (100% Authentic)

Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi and is targeting the budget to mid-range segment worldwide when it comes to smartphones. If you are looking for the PTA Taxes on Redmi phones, then you have visited the right page. Below you’ll find all the latest PTA taxes on all the new smartphones launched by Redmi.

PTA Taxes on All Redmi Phones

Redmi Models PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Learn More Redmi Note 13 Pro+ PKR 32,000 PKR 39,500 Redmi Note 13 Pro PKR 23,000 PKR 28,000 Redmi Note 13 PKR 17,000 PKR 22,000 Redmi 13C PKR 12,000 PKR 16,500 Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G PKR 29,297 PKR 34,863 Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G PKR 24,829 PKR 29,546 Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G PKR 27,402 PKR 32,608 Redmi Note 12 PKR 16,842 PKR 20.041 Redmi 12 PKR 9,780 PKR 11,781 Redmi Note 11 Pro PKR 27,108 PKR 32,295 Redmi Note 11T PKR 29,139 PKR 34,675 Redmi Note 11 PKR 22,934 PKR 27,291 Redmi K50 Ultra PKR 38,639 PKR 68,000 Redmi K50 Gaming PKR 57,000 PKR 68,000 Redmi K50 Pro PKR 36,201 PKR 43,079 Redmi K50 PKR 31,327 PKR 37,280 Redmi K50i PKR 19,955 PKR 23,746 Redmi Note 10 Pro PKR 21,174 PKR 25,197 Redmi Note 10S PKR 18,601 PKR 22,135 Redmi Note 10 PKR 16,003 PKR 19,043 Redmi K40s PKR 23,746 PKR 28,257 Redmi 11 Prime PKR 17,655 PKR 21,009 Redmi Note 9 Pro PKR 9,780 PKR 11,781 Redmi Note 9S PKR 9,780 PKR 11,781 Redmi Note 9 PKR 9,780 PKR 11,781

It won’t be wrong to say that the company is dominating the budget and lower midrange smartphone market of the country. Looking at the PTA taxes mentioned above, is too much for cheap phones like these? FBR should only take taxes on phones that are imported for commercial use. As no one is willing to pay these high taxes, they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.