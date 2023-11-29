PTA Taxes on All Redmi Phones (100% Authentic)
Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi and is targeting the budget to mid-range segment worldwide when it comes to smartphones. If you are looking for the PTA Taxes on Redmi phones, then you have visited the right page. Below you’ll find all the latest PTA taxes on all the new smartphones launched by Redmi.
PTA Taxes on All Redmi Phones
|Redmi Models
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Learn More
|Redmi Note 13 Pro+
|PKR 32,000
|PKR 39,500
|Redmi Note 13 Pro
|PKR 23,000
|PKR 28,000
|Redmi Note 13
|PKR 17,000
|PKR 22,000
|Redmi 13C
|PKR 12,000
|PKR 16,500
|Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
|PKR 29,297
|PKR 34,863
|Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
|PKR 24,829
|PKR 29,546
|Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G
|PKR 27,402
|PKR 32,608
|Redmi Note 12
|PKR 16,842
|PKR 20.041
|Redmi 12
|PKR 9,780
|PKR 11,781
|Redmi Note 11 Pro
|PKR 27,108
|PKR 32,295
|Redmi Note 11T
|PKR 29,139
|PKR 34,675
|Redmi Note 11
|PKR 22,934
|PKR 27,291
|Redmi K50 Ultra
|PKR 38,639
|PKR 68,000
|Redmi K50 Gaming
|PKR 57,000
|PKR 68,000
|Redmi K50 Pro
|PKR 36,201
|PKR 43,079
|Redmi K50
|PKR 31,327
|PKR 37,280
|Redmi K50i
|PKR 19,955
|PKR 23,746
|Redmi Note 10 Pro
|PKR 21,174
|PKR 25,197
|Redmi Note 10S
|PKR 18,601
|PKR 22,135
|Redmi Note 10
|PKR 16,003
|PKR 19,043
|Redmi K40s
|PKR 23,746
|PKR 28,257
|Redmi 11 Prime
|PKR 17,655
|PKR 21,009
|Redmi Note 9 Pro
|PKR 9,780
|PKR 11,781
|Redmi Note 9S
|PKR 9,780
|PKR 11,781
|Redmi Note 9
|PKR 9,780
|PKR 11,781
It won’t be wrong to say that the company is dominating the budget and lower midrange smartphone market of the country. Looking at the PTA taxes mentioned above, is too much for cheap phones like these? FBR should only take taxes on phones that are imported for commercial use. As no one is willing to pay these high taxes, they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.