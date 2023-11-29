PTA Taxes on All Poco Phones – (Latest Passport & CNIC Taxes)
Poco is a sub-brand of Xiaomi and is mainly based on making high-performance phones for minimal prices. If you are a Poco fan or user and have a non-PTA phone, this page is for you!
Find the latest PTA taxes on all Poco phones in the table below.
PTA Taxes on All Poco Phones
|Poco Models
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Learn More
|Poco F5
|PKR 31,340
|PKR 35,541
|Poco M5
|PKR 13,729
|PKR 16,337
|Poco M5s
|PKR 20,768
|PKR 24,713
|Poco M4 Pro 5G
|PKR 17,926
|PKR 21,331
|Poco M4 5G
|PKR 18,195
|PKR 21,652
|Poco X3 GT
|PKR 29,027
|PKR 34,542
|Poco X3 Pro
|PKR 21,446
|PKR 25,520
|Poco X3 NFC
|PKR 19,008
|PKR 22,619
|Poco F3
|PKR 30,110
|PKR 35,830
|Poco M3 Pro
|PKR 12,375
|PKR 14,726
|Poco M3
|PKR 16,300
|PKR 19,397
These might be the cheapest high-performance phones globally, but we in Pakistan have to pay the “PTA Taxes” to use them with a local SIM. FBR should “only” collect taxes on phones that are imported for commercial use. As no one is willing to pay these high taxes, they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.