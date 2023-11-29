PTA Taxes on All Poco Phones – (Latest Passport & CNIC Taxes)

Fahad KhanLast Updated: Nov 29, 2023
pta taxes on all Poco phones

Poco is a sub-brand of Xiaomi and is mainly based on making high-performance phones for minimal prices. If you are a Poco fan or user and have a non-PTA phone, this page is for you!

Find the latest PTA taxes on all Poco phones in the table below.

PTA Taxes on All Poco Phones

Poco Models PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Learn More
Poco F5 PKR 31,340 PKR 35,541
Poco M5 PKR 13,729 PKR 16,337
Poco M5s PKR 20,768 PKR 24,713
Poco M4 Pro 5G PKR 17,926 PKR 21,331
Poco M4 5G PKR 18,195 PKR 21,652
Poco X3 GT PKR 29,027 PKR 34,542
Poco X3 Pro PKR 21,446 PKR 25,520
Poco X3 NFC PKR 19,008 PKR 22,619
Poco F3 PKR 30,110 PKR 35,830
Poco M3 Pro PKR 12,375 PKR 14,726
Poco M3 PKR 16,300 PKR 19,397

These might be the cheapest high-performance phones globally, but we in Pakistan have to pay the “PTA Taxes” to use them with a local SIM. FBR should “only” collect taxes on phones that are imported for commercial use. As no one is willing to pay these high taxes, they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.

