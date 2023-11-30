PTA Taxes on All OnePlus Phones in Pakistan (100% Authentic)

Once, these OnePlus smartphones were considered the flagship killers, however, this isn’t the case now, especially in Pakistan. The company now launches real flagship phones that have the potency to compete with all other major brands.

Therefore, the PTA taxes on OnePlus phones are quite similar in comparison to iPhone, Google, and Samsung flagship phones. To provide convenience to the users, we have amassed PTA taxes on all OnePlus phones from its primary flagship and Nord series.

PTA Taxes on All OnePlus Phones

These taxes are authentic as they are updated on a regular basis.

OnePlus Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Learn More OnePlus 11 16GB PKR 101,549 PKR 120,843 OnePlus 11 8GB PKR 88,880 PKR 105,767 OnePlus 10 Pro PKR 34,340 PKR 38,841 OnePlus 10R PKR 56,020 PKR 67,210 OnePlus 10T PKR 52,700 PKR 63,470 OnePlus 9 Pro PKR 68,080 PKR 79,018 OnePlus 9 PKR 53,521 PKR 64,373 OnePlus 9R PKR 36,870 PKR 46,277 OnePlus 8 Pro PKR 44,180 PKR 55,168 OnePlus 8 PKR 65,047 PKR 112,517 OnePlus 8T PKR 58,755 PKR 96,641 OnePlus 8T+ PKR 58,755 PKR 99,438 OnePlus 7 Pro 5G PKR 60,129 PKR 99,570 OnePlus 7 Pro PKR 36,870 PKR 46,277 OnePlus 7 PKR 58,755 PKR 96,147 OnePlus 7T PKR 24,867 PKR 28,820 OnePlus 7T 5G McLaren PKR 65,047 PKR 112,517 OnePlus 6T PKR 64,308 PKR 78,911 OnePlus 5 PKR 50,012 PKR 61,510 OnePlus 5T PKR 50,012 PKR 61,510 OnePlus Nord 2 5G PKR 83,005 PKR 97,134 OnePlus Nord N200 5G PKR 41,579 PKR 60,885 OnePlus Nord CE 5G PKR 22,686 PKR 26,682 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G PKR 37,740 PKR 42,581 OnePlus Ace PKR 56,100 PKR 67,210 OnePlus Nord N20 5G PKR 53,002 PKR 63,370 OnePlus Nord 2T PKR 38,590 PKR 43,516 OnePlus Nord N20 SE PKR 17,280 PKR 20,031 OnePlus 3 & 3T PKR 33,853 PKR 42,975

OnePlus has been able to successfully position itself as a premium smartphone brand like the Pixel, Samsung, or iPhone. It is the only Chinese mobile phone brand that has been able to make a good user base in the US market. The reasons are obvious. The company focuses on quality, competitive specs, along with sound marketing strategies. The ‘Never Settle’ slogan gives the audience the impression that OnePlus stays committed to providing innovation and next-gen specs in their smartphones.

You might find some tax amounts totally insane, newer expensive models have lower taxes while older cheaper ones have higher ones. We encourage the FBR to get the taxes right and make it not more than 50,000 Pkr on the most expensive smartphone. As people found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.