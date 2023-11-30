PTA Taxes on All OnePlus Phones in Pakistan (100% Authentic)
Once, these OnePlus smartphones were considered the flagship killers, however, this isn’t the case now, especially in Pakistan. The company now launches real flagship phones that have the potency to compete with all other major brands.
Therefore, the PTA taxes on OnePlus phones are quite similar in comparison to iPhone, Google, and Samsung flagship phones. To provide convenience to the users, we have amassed PTA taxes on all OnePlus phones from its primary flagship and Nord series.
PTA Taxes on All OnePlus Phones
These taxes are authentic as they are updated on a regular basis.
|OnePlus Model
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Learn More
|OnePlus 11 16GB
|PKR 101,549
|PKR 120,843
|OnePlus 11 8GB
|PKR 88,880
|PKR 105,767
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|PKR 34,340
|PKR 38,841
|OnePlus 10R
|PKR 56,020
|PKR 67,210
|OnePlus 10T
|PKR 52,700
|PKR 63,470
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|PKR 68,080
|PKR 79,018
|OnePlus 9
|PKR 53,521
|PKR 64,373
|OnePlus 9R
|PKR 36,870
|PKR 46,277
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|PKR 44,180
|PKR 55,168
|OnePlus 8
|PKR 65,047
|PKR 112,517
|OnePlus 8T
|PKR 58,755
|PKR 96,641
|OnePlus 8T+
|PKR 58,755
|PKR 99,438
|OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
|PKR 60,129
|PKR 99,570
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|PKR 36,870
|PKR 46,277
|OnePlus 7
|PKR 58,755
|PKR 96,147
|OnePlus 7T
|PKR 24,867
|PKR 28,820
|OnePlus 7T 5G McLaren
|PKR 65,047
|PKR 112,517
|OnePlus 6T
|PKR 64,308
|PKR 78,911
|OnePlus 5
|PKR 50,012
|PKR 61,510
|OnePlus 5T
|PKR 50,012
|PKR 61,510
|OnePlus Nord 2 5G
|PKR 83,005
|PKR 97,134
|OnePlus Nord N200 5G
|PKR 41,579
|PKR 60,885
|OnePlus Nord CE 5G
|PKR 22,686
|PKR 26,682
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
|PKR 37,740
|PKR 42,581
|OnePlus Ace
|PKR 56,100
|PKR 67,210
|OnePlus Nord N20 5G
|PKR 53,002
|PKR 63,370
|OnePlus Nord 2T
|PKR 38,590
|PKR 43,516
|OnePlus Nord N20 SE
|PKR 17,280
|PKR 20,031
|OnePlus 3 & 3T
|PKR 33,853
|PKR 42,975
OnePlus has been able to successfully position itself as a premium smartphone brand like the Pixel, Samsung, or iPhone. It is the only Chinese mobile phone brand that has been able to make a good user base in the US market. The reasons are obvious. The company focuses on quality, competitive specs, along with sound marketing strategies. The ‘Never Settle’ slogan gives the audience the impression that OnePlus stays committed to providing innovation and next-gen specs in their smartphones.
You might find some tax amounts totally insane, newer expensive models have lower taxes while older cheaper ones have higher ones. We encourage the FBR to get the taxes right and make it not more than 50,000 Pkr on the most expensive smartphone. As people found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.