PTA Taxes on All Vivo Phones – (Latest Updated Taxes)
Like many other smartphones, FBR imposes taxes on vivo products with respect to the price. So, here’s the long list of PTA taxes on all vivo smartphones, so you can easily find the tax on your smartphone. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that all of these taxes are updated as soon as FBR makes any changes in taxes.
PTA Taxes on All Vivo Phones
|Vivo Models
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Learn More
|Vivo V29
|PKR 51,743
|PKR 92,950
|Vivo Y27
|PKR 9,780
|PKR 11,781
|Vivo Y36
|PKR 9,780
|PKR 11,781
|Vivo S17
|PKR 27,500
|PKR 30,194
|Vivo X90
|PKR 49,709
|PKR 59,153
|Vivo X90 Pro
|PKR 66,211
|PKR 78,791
|Vivo X80 Pro
|PKR 62,085
|PKR 73,881
|Vivo X80
|PKR 55,460
|PKR 65,997
|Vivo X Fold
|PKR 90,090
|PKR 107,207
|Vivo X Fold Plus
|PKR 104,843
|PKR 124,763
|Vivo V23 5G
|PKR 35,706
|PKR 42,490
|Vivo V23e 5G
|PKR 23,080
|PKR 27,465
|Vivo V21
|PKR 31,456
|PKR 37,432
|Vivo Y15
|PKR 7,701
|PKR 9,164
|Vivo Y15S
|PKR 10,576
|PKR 12,585
|Vivo Y95
|PKR 18,828
|PKR 22,405
|Vivo Y75
|PKR 18,703
|PKR 22,256
|Vivo Y75 5G
|PKR 19,454
|PKR 23,150
|Vivo Y91
|PKR 14,703
|PKR 17,496
|Vivo Y91C
|PKR 10,327
|PKR 12,289
|Vivo Y51
|PKR 17,453
|PKR 20,769
|Vivo Y51S
|PKR 17,453
|PKR 20,769
|Vivo V15
|PKR 26,830
|PKR 31,927
|Vivo V15 Pro
|PKR 34,831
|PKR 41,448
|Vivo V20
|PKR 27,706
|PKR 32,970
|Vivo V20 SE
|PKR 18,079
|PKR 21,514
|Vivo Y11 (2GB)
|PKR 5826
|PKR 6932
|Vivo Y11 (3GB)
|PKR 7952
|PKR 9462
|Vivo Y30
|PKR 8453
|PKR 10,059
vivo has become a renowned smartphone brand in Pakistan with a substantial user base. The company offers smartphones in mainly budget and midrange segments. The V series & Y series are the two most popular lineups of the company. vivo has positioned itself in the market with unique designs along with a mass marketing approach which has proved to be successful for the country.
Our Suggestion to the FBR & PTA
FBR is literally losing millions of rupees each day as most users now aren’t willing to pay these high taxes, they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. They should reduce the taxes and make it a maximum of 50,000 PKR for the flagships.