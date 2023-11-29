PTA Taxes on All Vivo Phones – (Latest Updated Taxes)

Like many other smartphones, FBR imposes taxes on vivo products with respect to the price. So, here’s the long list of PTA taxes on all vivo smartphones, so you can easily find the tax on your smartphone. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that all of these taxes are updated as soon as FBR makes any changes in taxes.

PTA Taxes on All Vivo Phones

Vivo Models PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Learn More Vivo V29 PKR 51,743 PKR 92,950 Vivo Y27 PKR 9,780 PKR 11,781 Vivo Y36 PKR 9,780 PKR 11,781 Vivo S17 PKR 27,500 PKR 30,194 Vivo X90 PKR 49,709 PKR 59,153 Vivo X90 Pro PKR 66,211 PKR 78,791 Vivo X80 Pro PKR 62,085 PKR 73,881 Vivo X80 PKR 55,460 PKR 65,997 Vivo X Fold PKR 90,090 PKR 107,207 Vivo X Fold Plus PKR 104,843 PKR 124,763 Vivo V23 5G PKR 35,706 PKR 42,490 Vivo V23e 5G PKR 23,080 PKR 27,465 Vivo V21 PKR 31,456 PKR 37,432 Vivo Y15 PKR 7,701 PKR 9,164 Vivo Y15S PKR 10,576 PKR 12,585 Vivo Y95 PKR 18,828 PKR 22,405 Vivo Y75 PKR 18,703 PKR 22,256 Vivo Y75 5G PKR 19,454 PKR 23,150 Vivo Y91 PKR 14,703 PKR 17,496 Vivo Y91C PKR 10,327 PKR 12,289 Vivo Y51 PKR 17,453 PKR 20,769 Vivo Y51S PKR 17,453 PKR 20,769 Vivo V15 PKR 26,830 PKR 31,927 Vivo V15 Pro PKR 34,831 PKR 41,448 Vivo V20 PKR 27,706 PKR 32,970 Vivo V20 SE PKR 18,079 PKR 21,514 Vivo Y11 (2GB) PKR 5826 PKR 6932 Vivo Y11 (3GB) PKR 7952 PKR 9462 Vivo Y30 PKR 8453 PKR 10,059

vivo has become a renowned smartphone brand in Pakistan with a substantial user base. The company offers smartphones in mainly budget and midrange segments. The V series & Y series are the two most popular lineups of the company. vivo has positioned itself in the market with unique designs along with a mass marketing approach which has proved to be successful for the country.

Our Suggestion to the FBR & PTA

FBR is literally losing millions of rupees each day as most users now aren’t willing to pay these high taxes, they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. They should reduce the taxes and make it a maximum of 50,000 PKR for the flagships.