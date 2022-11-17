iPhone 15 Pro will get a speed upgrade with USB-C

It is now anticipated that the iPhone 15 models will include USB-C for the first time next year after the EU enacted a regulation requiring Apple to transition to USB-C by 2024. According to Apple Analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the new USB-C port will also increase the data transfer speeds on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The prediction was made by Kuo in a series of tweets on Wednesday, and he claims the data comes from his “latest study.” The “15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3,” he specifically stated. “According to my most recent survey, all new iPhones released in the second half of this year will switch from Lightning to USB-C. Only two high-end models, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, will continue to support wired high-speed transfer, while the two standard models, the 15 and 15 Plus, continue to support USB 2.0, just like Lightning”.

Kuo has long said that the 2023 crop of iPhones will include USB-C; in May, he speculated that the change in port “could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed,” but now it seems like he has more details on that and how Apple will use it to segment its devices.

The release of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups is anticipated for the second half of 2023.