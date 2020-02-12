The new teaser of iQOO 3 5G revealed on Weibo that the device will be launched on February 25. It has already been confirmed by the Vivo that iQOO 3 5G will come with UFS 3.1 storage and feature a quad camera on the back with a 48MP main unit.

The users will get to see a red-colored power button on the right side of the smartphone, along with the volume rocker and touch-sensitive shoulder buttons. The phone will have the 3.5mm headphone jack at the top joined by the secondary microphone.

iQOO 3 5G To Arrive on February 25

The back of the upcoming smartphone has a quad camera and an LED flash. Previous leaks reveals that the camera setup includes a 48MP main camera. The other three lenses have a pair of 13-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel sensor. The iQoo 3 will be equipped with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display. It has been reported that the powerhouse of the phone will fueled by a 4,370mAh battery. As per a 3C listing, the phone will offer support for 55W fast charging, .

The Geekbench listing also confirms the smartphone will run Android 10 and will come with 12GB RAM, but according to TENAA, it will have two more RAM options – 6GB and 8GB.

