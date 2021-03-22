Just recently we told you that iQOO is going to launch its affordable gaming smartphone, Z3, on 25th March. Now just before the launch, iQOO Z3 has appeared on Geekbench. Although, the listing does not include the name of the device. But the phone with the same model number has also appeared on Google Play Console and it was iQOO Z3. In the previous listing, the phone has appeared with 6GB of RAM.

iQOO Z3 Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Now the same device has passed through Geekbench with 8GB RAM onboard. Moreover, the phone runs Android 11. The motherboard section in the Geekbench listing mentions “lito”, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Unfortunately, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any other information regarding the phone. But the Google Play Console revealed the smartphone will pack a FullHD+ screen, while 3C confirmed it will support 55W charging.

As mentioned above, the phone will launch on March 25th with 5G connectivity. We will surely get more information about the phone after three days.

Just recently, Vivo has also launched another gaming phone, iQOO Neo5. The phone has come with ultra-fast charging, 120Hz refresh rate and 1000Hz touch sampling rate.

