Is vivo Y70t Copy of its own Predecessors?
The Chinese brand, vivo is introducing several devices these days giving people multiple options to buy from, according to their own specs choice. Today, it has announced a new addition to its Y70 family: Y70t. While Y70t was teased for a long time, sadly the device has the same specifications as that of Y51s which also was a copy of Y70S from earlier that year. While the company is launching uncountable devices, it should also ensure that the devices are not the replica of each other with a different name and minor changes.
vivo Y70t announced with Exynos 880 and 4,500 mAh battery
Vivo Y70t will have an IPS LCD having a punch-hole cutout for an 8 MP selfie cam. Just like previous designs, the side-mounted power control button is followed by a fingerprint sensor. The headphone jack is placed just right beside the USB-C port. The camera module includes a 48 MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth helper. Since it is a mid-range device, it is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 880 SoC along with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage that is expandable via microSD.
The device comes with FuntouchOS 10.5 on top of Android 10. The battery is also fine ie; 4,500mAh that supports 18W charging. No doubt, features are fine for a mid-range device but the company should have brought some changes in design at least as compared to its previous models.
Since the device is available in two variants, the 6/128GB model retails for $235, whereas 8/128GB trim for $265 and a model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $310. Initially, these devices will launch in the home country Chine whereas, in a couple of months, they will be announced globally as well.
