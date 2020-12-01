All big companies are working on different high-end devices. Now it times for Lenovo. The company is working on a new series of smartphones. Recently a new smartphone was spotted going through the FCC as a rebranded Moto G9 Power. The name of this device was rumoured as the K12 Pro. Now, Lenovo Officially Teases Lemon K12 Series. The company is going to launch this series to compete with the Redmi lineup.

One thing for sure is that the K12 will be a rebranded Moto G9. However, it is not sure whether all K12 series smartphones are rebranded Moto G9 series.

Lenovo once used the “Lemon” name for low-end smartphones. So, we can say that the coming K12 series will have low-priced smartphones with ordinary specs. Unfortunately, we do not know the specs of any model of the series.

Moreover, the series will include a vanilla and Pro version. The series is going to launch on December 9.

Just recently, Lenovo has launched the world’s first 5G laptop, Yoga 5G, which was launched in CES 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this laptop couldn’t get much attention of bloggers that it would have otherwise. It is a Convertable two in one laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G chip inside. The device is packed with X55 5G modem and nano-SIM card slot.

