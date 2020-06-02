Just like other smartphone brands, Lenovo is also planning to launch its own gaming phones brand. Lenovo Legion is a gaming smartphone and has passed through 3C. The phone has already appeared in some leaked promotional materials. As mentioned above, it is a game-centric device which needs to be used horizontally.

Lenovo Legion- A Gaming Smartphone Passes through 3C

The phone has appeared on China’s 3C certification site with a model number L79031. Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal anything about the device except the charger specifications. Moreover, it is also a 5G Mobile Phone.

The coming gaming phone will come with up to 45W charging support. However, the previous leaks have revealed that it will support 90W charging. It is also expected that there will be multiple variants of the Legion phone, but the company confirmed back in April that all variants would have 90W charging. However, the listing contradicts the charging support as were revealed earlier.

Anyways, the coming phone will have a 144Hz refresh rate display. The phone will have a 64MP main shooter and a 16MP ultrawide camera at the back. Moreover, the gaming phone will have a 20MP front-facing pop-up camera. Other specs include UFS 3.0 internal storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

Obviously, the rumours are in their initial stages. The company has also not revealed any other information regarding the specs and launch date. But we are sure that the phone will launch sometime in August. We will get more details about the phone in the coming days.

